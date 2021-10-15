Right on Cue: NBA finds high-tech option for virus testing

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

NBA players can now test themselves for the coronavirus and get results in no more than 20 minutes. And the league is convinced those tests are both fast enough and accurate enough. It’s a high-tech answer to the issue of waiting for test results. The NBA has partnered with a company called Cue Health, which is providing the league with technology that allows anyone to essentially test themselves for COVID-19. A person applies the swab to the inside of their nose, places it in a reader connected wirelessly to their smartphone and gets the results back much faster than most other alternatives can deliver.