Alabama: App may help cut long stadium food, drink lines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama has contracted with an online app in response to complaints over long concession lines at home football games during the coronavirus pandemic. The school is also making other changes in hopes of speeding up service when Tennessee visits for Saturday’s homecoming. The capacity crowd of more than 101,000 will be able to use the Waitr app to place orders in the stadium. The company says the contract is its first for football, though it’s had baseball game contracts in Louisiana and Mississippi. The school says more workers also are expected, and it’s streamlining menus and adding technology to speed up sales.