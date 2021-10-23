Gardner-Webb’s quick start sinks Robert Morris 28-17

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher went 17-for-22 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Gardner-Webb controlled from the outset in a 28-17 win over Robert Morris. Narii Gaither’s 3-yard touchdown run ended an eight-play, 71-yard opening drive and the Bulldogs never trailed. Later, Ty French made it a 14-0 contest when he came up with the strip and sack of Robert Morris quarterback George Martin in the end zone with 3:36 left in the first quarter.