Alabama quarterback Bryce Young presents running threat, too

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Bryce Young is showing why he arrived at Alabama as the nation’s top dual- threat quarterback. The third-ranked Crimson Tide’s Heisman Trophy front-runner is clearly a passer first and foremost, but he’s also a quick, shifty running threat when necessary. Coach Nick Saban says Alabama doesn’t have designed quarterback runs for Young. But the sophomore ran for his first two career touchdowns in a 52-24 win over Tennessee ahead of Alabama’s bye week. Young ran 10 times for 42 yards in the game, including being sacked twice.