Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s leading rushing Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace’s status Tuesday. Pace is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore has started five games and rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Pace’s absence is the latest hit to a backfield that’s was without highly regarded freshman Will Shipley. He missed two games due to injury before returning last week. Two other experienced tailbacks Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes have both entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team.