Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson St defense delivers in win

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes, Al Young returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Jackson State held off Mississippi Valley State 28-19. In addition to Young’s fumble recovery, the Jackson State defense compiled six sacks and four interceptions. Sanders completed 18 of 31 passes for 257 yards with two interceptions and was sacked twice. Jalani Eason’s 23-yard pass to Datavio Porter gave MVSU a 12-7 lead early in the third quarter but Jackson State regained the lead on a 41-yard pass from Sanders to Malachi Wideman. Later in the third, Young returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown and a two-score lead at 21-12.