Jaguars take steps back in 31-7 thumping by Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The little bit of momentum and the jolt of excitement that followed the Jacksonville Jaguars home from London quickly disappeared with some of the same mistakes from earlier in the season bubbling up yet again. There wasn’t much good for Jacksonville to take away from its 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Two weeks after snapping their 20-game losing streak and beating Miami, the Jaguars came less than two minutes away from being shut out for only the fourth time in franchise history in a regular- season game. The Jaguars also lost starting running back James Robinson to a bruised heel. Robinson didn’t play after the first quarter.