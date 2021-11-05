Spurs frustrate Magic with timely defense in 102-89 victory

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs frustrated the Orlando Magic with their opportunistic defense in a 102-89 victory Friday night. The Magic had nine of their 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter, with San Antonio’s withstanding Orlando’s charge within seven points with five minutes to play. Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio improve to 3-6. Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 12 points. Murray also had seven assists.Cole Anthony had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Orlando.