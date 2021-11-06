Bears rule Mack out again, could get Montgomery back

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will once again be without star linebacker Khalil Mack, though they might have running back David Montgomery available when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Mack will miss his second consecutive game with a foot injury. The three-time All-Pro was sidelined for the first time since 2018 last week, when the Bears lost 33-22 to San Francisco. Coach Matt Nagy says there’s a “really good chance” Montgomery will be available when the Bears meet the Steelers. Montgomery has missed the past four games because of a sprained knee and was designated to return from injured reserve this week.