Browns, Patriots enter key matchup with uncertainty at RB

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Browns and Patriots have both fought through adversity to get back above .500. Cleveland has lived through quarterback Baker Mayfield’s left shoulder issues and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. essentially forcing his way out of town. The Patriots have bounced back from a 1-3 start and the growing pains of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The spotlight will again be on the quarterbacks this week with Browns star running back Nick Chubb’s week disrupted by a positive COVID-19 test and Patriots leading rusher Damien Harris beginning the week in the concussion protocol.