Medvedev beats Hurkacz in opening match of ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals. Medvedev served 15 aces and didn’t face a single break point against the seventh-seeded Hurkacz. The victory gave Medvedev an early advantage in the Red Group. Alexander Zverev plays local hope Matteo Berrettini of Italy later in the first edition of the event in Turin. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic opens against eighth-seeded Casper Ruud on Monday in the Green Group. Then fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.