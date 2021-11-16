Harper Jr., Baker lead Rutgers over NJIT 75-61

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to lead Rutgers to a 75-61 victory over NJIT. Harper was 6 of 15 from the field and made 7 of his 10 free throws. He has scored in double figures in each of Rutgers’ three games. Geo Baker added 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (3-0). He also had four assists to surpass 400 in his career. Dylan O’Hearn scored 20 points for NJIT (1-2). Miles Coleman added 15 points and Antwuan Butler had 13. The Scarlet Knights took the lead for good about three minutes into the second half.