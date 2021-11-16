Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. The home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years. A person with knowledge of the naming rights deal tells The Associated Press that Crypto.com is paying $700 million over 20 years to rename the building. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the parties aren’t publicly announcing the terms of what’s believed to be the richest naming rights deal in sports history.