Lamar Jackson says he’s better, expects to play this weekend

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson says he’s feeling better and he fully expects to play Sunday night for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed last Sunday’s win at Chicago after an illness limited him during the week. He actually practiced Friday and said he was feeling better, but then he was added to the injury report Saturday and wasn’t able to play in the game. On Wednesday he said he thinks he’s back to normal and he doesn’t want to have any limitations this week. Baltimore hosts division rival Cleveland this weekend.