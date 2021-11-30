No. 13 Tennessee rolls over Presbyterian 86-44

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler and Justin Powell scored 15 points apiece to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a 86-44 victory over Presbyterian. Chandler, a freshman guard, had seven assists and seven steals. Powell, a transfer from Auburn, came off the bench to hit all five of his 3-point attempts. Victor Bailey added 14 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers. Kobe Stewart and Winston Hill led Presbyterian with nine points each. Tennessee held Presbyterian scoreless for the final 4:53 of the first half.