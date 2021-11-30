Tiger Woods says his legacy and allegiance are with PGA Tour

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods is leaving little doubt where his allegiance lies when it comes to Greg Norman’s proposed golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour because that’s where his legacy is. Woods says the tour is in a good spot by making it through the pandemic and now showing huge spikes in compensation. Meanwhile, the Masters field is shaping up with the final world ranking approaching. Takumi Kanaya can get in with a good week in Japan. In other notes, the PGA Tour family is growing, with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth announcing the birth of their children.