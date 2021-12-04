Script flip: SMU pulls down curtain on Vandy in 84-72 win

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 21 points, Zach Nutall added 20 and SMU scored 56 after halftime to beat Vanderbilt 84-72. The Mustangs went into the break down 40-28, but turned it around with an 11-0 run to start the second half that featured a 3-pointer and layup by Nutall and a layup and a pair of free throws from Emmanuel Bandoumel to reduce Vanderbilt’s lead to one. Kendric Davis made a 3 and followed with a layup for a 51-47 lead with 14:19 remaining and SMU extended the lead from there. Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 29 points for Vanderbilt.