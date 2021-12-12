Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich to get COVID vaccine after infection

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has told German TV that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus after his earlier reluctance brought him to the forefront of Germany’s debate on vaccine hesitancy. Kimmich’s decision comes after he tested positive for the virus last month. He won’t play until next month because of lung damage following the infection. Kimmich tells public broadcaster ZDF that dealing with his “fears and concerns” made him indecisive about vaccination.