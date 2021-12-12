Brignone wins World Cup super-G after Gut-Behrami crashes

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Federica Brignone has won a wind-swept World Cup super-G that saw pre-race favorite Lara Gut-Behrami crash out through the safety fences. Brignone was 0.11 faster than her Italian teammate Elena Curtoni down a fast course shortened because of strong crosswinds higher up the hill. Mikaela Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall standings by placing third. Shiffrin’s No. 2 start bib was trickier than usual with little idea how gusty winds would affect racing. Gut-Behrami had won Saturday’s super-G but crashed when approaching a sharp left-hand turn too fast. She was later filmed limping in the finish area.