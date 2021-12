By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 15 points and nine rebounds as No. 2 N.C. State won its 10th straight game, beating Saint Mary’s 101-73. Cunane scored nine points during an early 18-0 run that put the Wolfpack in control. Kayla Jones added 13 points for N.C. State, which is 10-1. Jade Kirisome scored 17 points for the Gaels, who are 5-4.