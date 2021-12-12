French skier Noël leads slalom; Pinturault out after 1st run

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — French skier Clément Noël set the pace in the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom. Defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault failed to qualify for the second run. Noël had an aggressive run on the Face de Bellevarde to build a lead of .12 seconds over Alex Vinatzer of Italy. Slalom world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevåg of Norway was .17 behind in third. The rest of the field had more than four-tenths of a second to make up on Noël in the second run.