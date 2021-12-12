Maddison stars in Leicester’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison scored one goal and played a part in the other three as Leicester beat Newcastle 4-0 to keep the visitors in the Premier League’s relegation zone. Youri Tielemans netted twice and Patson Daka also scored but Maddison stood out at King Power Stadium. Maddison was tripped in the penalty area for a penalty that was converted by Tielemans in the 38th minute. He then produced a wonderful pass to send Harvey Barnes clear and the winger passed inside for Patson Daka to tap home. Maddison laid the ball off for Tielemans to score the third goal from close range then played a one-two with Daka before scoring in the 85th.