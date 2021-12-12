Ravens’ Jackson in protective boot after spraining ankle

By The Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson left the stadium in a protective boot after spraining his right ankle in a 24-22 road loss to the Browns, a concerning sight for a banged-up team trying to hold on to the AFC North lead. Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will undergo further tests on Monday. He was unwilling to speculate on the severity of the injury or how long Jackson could be sidelined. The Ravens are 8-5 and will host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Jackson was hurt when rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him low while throwing a pass.