Scott’s leaner helps Maryland edge No. 20 Florida 70-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Donta Scott scored on a leaning shot in the post with 16.8 seconds left, No. 20 Florida missed its final-play 3-pointer and Maryland beat the Gators 70-68 on Sunday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 19 points for the 6-4 Terrapins. Maryland shot 49% and hit 8 of 13 3-pointers to snap a three-game skid. It was Maryland’s first win under interim coach Danny Manning. Tyree Appleby scored 15 points for the 7-3 Gators but missed the winner on the final play.