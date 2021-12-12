Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:57 PM

Terry scores on penalty shot in OT, Ducks beat Blues 3-2

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Scott Perunovich was called for slashing with just over a minute remaining in overtime, giving Terry a penalty shot. He beat fifth-string goalie Jon Gillies on a backhander at 3:58 of the extra period for his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Buddy Robinson also scored for Anaheim, which ended the Blues’ seven-game home winning streak. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves. Nathan Walker and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Gillies finished with 36 saves.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content