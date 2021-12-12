The Gordon & Williams Show: Broncos backs combine for 4 TDs

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams each scored two touchdowns as the Denver Broncos remained in the thick of the playoff chase with a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions. It’s the third time in Broncos history a pair of running backs scored multiple touchdowns from scrimmage in the same game. The other two times were in the early 1960s. The final rushing line was 39 carries for 184 yards — all by Gordon and Williams. Gordon finished with 111 yards on 24 attempts and two scores. Williams had 73 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. He also had one reception for a 10-yard score.