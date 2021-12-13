Injury-hit UConn down to No. 7, lowest Top 25 spot since ’07

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

UConn has dropped to seventh in the women’s AP Top 25, its lowest ranking since 2007. South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after holding off Maryland over the weekend. The Gamecocks have now beaten four teams that were ranked in the top 10 this season. The Gamecocks visit No. 15 Duke on Wednesday. N.C. State was again second in the poll, followed by Stanford, Arizona and Baylor. Georgia Tech, which beat UConn last week, is back in the poll at No. 18. North Carolina also entered at No. 25, its first ranking since 2015.