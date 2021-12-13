Women’s team players, US Soccer extend labor deal 3 months

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team agreed to a three-month extension of their labor contract through March, a move announced on the same day players filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay claim. As part of the extension, the sides agreed the federation will stop paying the salaries of national team players in the National Women’s Soccer League. The allocation system of national team players had been in place since the league started play in 2013. The NWSL Players Association is attempting to negotiate an initial labor contract.