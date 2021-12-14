Gnabry scores hat trick as Bayern beats Stuttgart 5-0

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Serge Gnabry has scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich stretched its lead in the Bundesliga to nine points with a 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart. Gnabry curled the ball into the top-right corner in the 40th minute to open the scoring. Thomas Müller set up Gnabry for a second goal just after halftime before a run of three goals in five minutes finished off Stuttgart. Bayern forward Kingsley Coman went off with a possible hamstring injury in the first half.