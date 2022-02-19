Burton keeps Ford strong at final practice for Daytona 500

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Burton was fastest in the final practice for NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500. Burton led a charge of Ford drivers who swept the top eight spots in Saturday’s practice. Only 20 drivers decided to take NASCAR’s new car on the track. Burton posted a top lap of 188.355 mph. Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Ford had the fastest 10-lap average at 186.940. Ford drivers swept the first four spots in Thursday night’s first qualifying race, then swept the top three in the second race.