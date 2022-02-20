Ivey, No. 5 Purdue end Rutgers’ run over ranked teams

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 25 points and Zach Edey added 15 points to lead No. 5 Purdue past Rutgers 84-72. Rutgers had won four straight games over ranked teams. Ivey did most of his scoring at the line, hitting 15 of 18 free throws. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points for the Boilermakers, who are 24-4. Paul Mulcahy scored 15, Clifford Omoruyi added 14 and Ron Harper Jr. had 12 points for the Scarlet Knights, who are 16-10.