Ashes of Medina Spirit to be interred in Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The ashes of disqualified 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be interred at a retirement farm for thoroughbred horses in Kentucky. Old Friends says the colt’s ashes will be interred in a memorial garden alongside 1999 Kentucky Derby winner Charismatic and 2002 Derby winner War Emblem. The farm located in Georgetown, Kentucky, will host an open house on April 5. Medina Spirit was disqualified from his Derby win by Kentucky racing officials earlier this week. He tested positive after last year’s Derby for a steroid that is legal in Kentucky but not on race day. Medina Spirit dropped dead in December after a workout.