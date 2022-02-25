Killing of star runner makes Kenya confront scourge of abuse

By MUTWIRI MUTUOTA and GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

ELDORET, Kenya (AP) — The brutal killing of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop last year shows signs of being a turning point for Kenya in finally confronting a scourge of abuse and violence against female athletes. It hasn’t been spoken about or even acknowledged until now. The 25-year-old Tirop was stabbed to death at her home last October. Her partner has been charged with murder in her killing. Her death provoked a deep reckoning in Kenya and prompted current and former athletes to finally speak out and put pressure on authorities. They say young female athletes have been abused by partners, coaches and others for years and their stories have gone untold or been ignored.