Spartak Moscow drawn to face Leipzig in Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian club Spartak Moscow will play at Leipzig in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League before needing to find a neutral venue outside the country to host the return match. The clubs were drawn to face each other about two hours after the UEFA executive committee ruled that Russian and Ukrainian teams will not be allowed to host games in its competitions. The ruling followed Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. The first legs will be played on March 9 and 10. The return games are scheduled for March 17.