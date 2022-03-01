Red-hot Flames take down Wild again 5-1 for 12th win in 13

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 for their second consecutive victory over the Wild. Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, who have won 12 of 13. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to add to his team-leading point total. Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the win. He was also in net when Calgary routed the Wild 7-3 at home on Saturday. Minnesota’s losing streak reached four games, including two straight to the Flames.