AP source: Rangers set for reunion with veteran lefty Perez

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

A person familiar with the deal says veteran left-hander Martin Perez is set for a reunion with the Texas Rangers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the one-year deal is pending the completion of a physical. Perez played the last two seasons for Boston. Texas initially signed Perez as a 16-year-old international free agent out of Venezuela in July 2007. He made his big-league debut with the Rangers in 2012. The lefty spent his first seven MLB seasons with Texas before going to Minnesota in free agency before the 2019 season.