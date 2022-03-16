Towns, Timberwolves pull away to beat reeling Lakers 124-104

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-104 on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards had 20 of his 27 points in the second quarter to lead the early surge by the Timberwolves. LeBron James, playing through knee soreness, had just 19 points to lead the Lakers. They fell a season-worst 11 games under the .500 mark at 29-40.