Murray has 28 points, Spurs rout Trail Blazers 133-96

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 28 points before sitting for the final quarter and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Portland Trail Blazers 133-96 on Wednesday night. Keldon Johnson added 26 points for the Spurs, who are still in the mix for a play-in game in the Western Conference with three wins in their last five games. The Spurs are 11th in the Western Conference, 1 1/2 games behind of New Orleans for the final play-in spot. They finished with 19 3-pointers, matching their season high and just one shy of the franchise record. Ben McLemore had 23 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers. Portland has lost 10 of its last 13 games.