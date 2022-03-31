MASTERS ’22: Brief look at 10 (or 11) contenders at Augusta

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The group of contenders at the Masters is getting longer as golf is getting deeper. Among the favorites this week are Justin Thomas because he’s always in the mix and Jon Rahm because he spent the last seven months at No. 1. Dustin Johnson is trending. Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1 in the world and never seems to have a bad major. Neither does Xander Schauffele, a runner-up a few years ago. Rory McIlroy is always worth watching as he goes for the final leg of the Grand Slam. As for Tiger Woods? He has not announced if he will play.