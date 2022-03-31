South Dakota’s Dawn Plitzuweit takes over at West Virginia

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit is taking over at West Virginia. She led South Dakota to a surprising run to the Sweet 16. South Dakota beat Ole Miss and No. 2 seed Baylor in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Michigan, 52-49. The Coyotes finished the season 29-6. At West Virginia she replaces Mike Carey, who retired two weeks ago after 21 seasons. Plitzuweit will have a five-year contract worth a total of $3 million with a starting salary of $550,000, plus incentives. She went 158-36 in six seasons at South Dakota, including four NCAA Tournament appearances. She was named the Summit League’s coach of the year three times. She takes over a West Virginia team that had just one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past five seasons.