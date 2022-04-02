Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied their franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching the team’s marks in the 2000-01 and 2017-18 seasons. Colorado possesses the league’s top home points percentage. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured two of the best scorers in the business, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Mike Matheson and Crosby scored for the Penguins.