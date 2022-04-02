Walker breaks tie late in 3rd, Blues beat Flames 6-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Robert Thomas scored for the third straight game and set up Nathan Walker’s go-ahead goal late in the third period to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Calgary Flames 6-4. Justin Faulk had a goal and two assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis, which earned five of six possible points on its Western Canada road trip. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad added empty-netters. Villle Husso, who played more than 47 minutes Friday in relief of Jordan Binnington, was back in net for the Blues. He made 39 saves to improve to 19-6-5. Brett Ritchie, Johnny Gaudreau, Noah Hanifin and Dillon Dube scored for Calgary, which has lost three in a row. The Flames went 2-3-1 on their homestand.