Astros’ Verlander to start 3rd game of season, face Angels

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched five solid innings in his final spring training tune-up Sunday and pronounced himself healthy and ready to start the season. His next start is set to come in the third game of the year, next Saturday night on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. The two-time Cy Young winner hasn’t pitched in the regular season since July 2020 — after making his first start in the pandemic-delayed year, he had Tommy John surgery. Verlander made four starts this spring, allowing two runs in 13 2/3 innings while striking out 15 and walking four.