Edwards has 33, Towns 28, Timberwolves beat Rockets 139-132

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 33 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 as the Minnesota Timberwolves built a huge lead and held on for a 139-132 win over the Houston Rockets. It’s the second straight victory for Minnesota, which is in seventh place in the Western Conference with three games remaining. Houston coach Stephen Silas was ejected late after coming onto the court to yell at officials about foul calls. Jalen Green had 31 points for Houston and Josh Christopher scored a career-high 30 off the bench as the Rockets dropped their fourth straight.