Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remains in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham. Defender Michael Keane’s second-half red card capped another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard’s team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in the 58th minute. Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead with a curling free kick into the top corner in the 32nd. Mason Holgate equalized in the 53rd. West Ham moved above Manchester United and to within three points of fourth-place Arsenal. Everton stayed one place and three points above the relegation zone ahead of a trip to next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday.