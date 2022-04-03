Force beats out NHRA royalty in the Four-Wide Nationals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittany Force beat out three other world champions to pick up her first NHRA win of the season at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2017 world champion had a run of 3.718-seconds at 338.00 mph in the championship quad of Top Fuel, topping four-time defending world champ Steve Torrence, Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown. Ron Capps won the Funny Car going 3.914 at 331.20 in the final round. Erica Enders won the Pro Stock for her NHRA-record ninth win in Las Vegas. She went 6.668 at 206.32 in her Chevrolet Camaro.