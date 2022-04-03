Hamlin finally finds the Next Gen formula, wins at Richmond

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin ran down William Byron with five laps to go and ended the slowest start to a season of his career with a victory in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. In a race that featured four sets of green-flag pit stops and a whole lot of tire strategy, Hamlin methodically closed a huge gap between Byron and teammate Martin Truex Jr., passing Truex on the outside and Byron shortly thereafter. He also held off a challenge from Kevin Harvick, a three-time winner at Richmond. It’s Hamlin’s 47th career victory and his first at his hometown track since 2016. It’s also Toyota’s first this season.