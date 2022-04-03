Pageau scores 3 goals, Isles beat Devils for 4th straight

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three goals and an assist and the New York Islanders held off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 and extended their winning streak to a season-high four straight games. Former Devil Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first NHL start since March 6, 2020. The 36-year-old was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL last month with Ilya Sorokin sidelined and Semyon Varlamov needing a break. Kyle Palmieri added the other goal and two assists and defenseman Adam Pelech matched his career best with three assists as the Islanders improved to 11-3-1 in their last 14.