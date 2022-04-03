Spurs top short-handed Blazers to strengthen play-in hopes

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday night to strengthen their bid for a play-in berth. Coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to Denver, San Antonio’s magic number for clinching 10th in the Western Conference is two games. San Antonio center Zach Collins had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. Tre Jones added 18 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 12. Keon Johnson and Ben McLemore had 19 points each to lead Portland.