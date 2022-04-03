Steven Alker wins Rapiscan Systems Classic by 6 shots

By The Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Steven Alker shot a 7-under 65 in the final round to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic by six shots. Alker’s 18-under total was a record at the event, which moved to Grand Bear Golf Club this year after 10 editions at Fallen Oak. It was Alker’s second victory on the PGA Tour Champions. Padraig Harrington shot 65 on Sunday to surge into a tie for second with Alex Cejka. Bob Estes started the day one shot back but slipped to third after shooting 71.